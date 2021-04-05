These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal.
With an IPX4 rating and powerful 12 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time
With a charging case this small, you get more music anywhere! A single charge of these true wireless headphones gives you 6 hours play time, and a fully charged case adds another 12 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour.
Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing
Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Secure comfortable fit. Earbuds without ear tips
You can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. With no ear tips, you won't feel anything in your ear canal-and there's no sensation of pressure. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.