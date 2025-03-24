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    True Wireless headphones True Wireless headphones

    TAT1050GN/94

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Escape the chaos

    Experience premium sound with the TAT1050 True Wireless Earbuds. Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime, powered by 13mm drivers for rich audio. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Quad Mic ENC for crystal-clear calls.

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    True Wireless headphones True Wireless headphones

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    Escape the chaos

    • 50 hours playtime
    • Active noise cancellation
    • 13mm driver
    • Quad Mic ENC
    • Multipoint connectivity

    50 hours playtime

    The TAT1050 True Wireless offer an impressive 50 hours of playtime, allowing you to enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls all day without worrying about charging. With a high-capacity battery and efficient power management, these earbuds provide long-lasting performance, making them perfect for extended listening sessions, travel, or long workdays. Stay immersed in your audio experience without interruption for up to 50 hours of continuous use.

    Active noise cancellation

    The TAT1050 True Wireless feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which effectively blocks out ambient noise for a focused, immersive listening experience. Whether you're in a noisy cafe or on a busy commute, ANC ensures you enjoy clear, undisturbed audio. Stay fully immersed in your music, calls, or podcasts without distractions, making every moment of listening more enjoyable.

    13mm drivers

    The TAT1050 True Wireless are equipped with powerful 13mm drivers, delivering rich, dynamic sound with deep bass and crisp highs. Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls, the large drivers ensure an immersive audio experience with exceptional clarity and detail. Enjoy enhanced sound quality and a premium listening experience with every use.

    Quad Mic ENC

    The TAT1050 True Wireless are equipped with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy environments. The four microphones work together to filter out background noise, delivering a more natural and clear audio experience. Enjoy seamless, distraction-free conversations wherever you go.

    Multipoint connectivity

    The TAT1050 True Wireless Earbuds feature Multipoint Connectivity, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously. Seamlessly switch between your phone and laptop or tablet without the need to disconnect and reconnect. Whether you're taking calls, listening to music, or attending a meeting, enjoy uninterrupted convenience and enhanced flexibility with multipoint support.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20–20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      3 mW
      Sensitivity
      118dB (+-10 dbfs 1 KHz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      7-10  m
      Multipoint connection
      yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      41.5  cm
      Width
      38.3  cm
      Gross weight
      4.80  kg
      Height
      11.2  cm
      GTIN
      14895229164144
      Nett weight
      4.10  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Battery type
      lithium polymer (built-in)
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      2+1
      Music play time
      50  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery weight (Total)
      7.23  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      400mAh  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40mAh  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      4  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.2  cm
      EAN
      4895229164147
      Gross weight
      0.1  kg
      Nett weight
      0.04  kg

    • Accessories

      Eartips
      2 pairs (S/L)
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 163mm

    • Design

      Color
      Green
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      Quad Mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.8 X 2.63 X 4.81  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.23 X 2.12 X 3.27  cm
      Total weight
      0.43  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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