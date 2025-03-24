TAT1050BK/94
Escape the chaos
Experience premium sound with the TAT1050 True Wireless Earbuds. Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime, powered by 13mm drivers for rich audio. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Quad Mic ENC for crystal-clear calls.See all benefits
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The TAT1050 True Wireless offer an impressive 50 hours of playtime, allowing you to enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls all day without worrying about charging. With a high-capacity battery and efficient power management, these earbuds provide long-lasting performance, making them perfect for extended listening sessions, travel, or long workdays. Stay immersed in your audio experience without interruption for up to 50 hours of continuous use.
The TAT1050 True Wireless feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which effectively blocks out ambient noise for a focused, immersive listening experience. Whether you're in a noisy cafe or on a busy commute, ANC ensures you enjoy clear, undisturbed audio. Stay fully immersed in your music, calls, or podcasts without distractions, making every moment of listening more enjoyable.
The TAT1050 True Wireless are equipped with powerful 13mm drivers, delivering rich, dynamic sound with deep bass and crisp highs. Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls, the large drivers ensure an immersive audio experience with exceptional clarity and detail. Enjoy enhanced sound quality and a premium listening experience with every use.
The TAT1050 True Wireless are equipped with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy environments. The four microphones work together to filter out background noise, delivering a more natural and clear audio experience. Enjoy seamless, distraction-free conversations wherever you go.
The TAT1050 True Wireless Earbuds feature Multipoint Connectivity, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously. Seamlessly switch between your phone and laptop or tablet without the need to disconnect and reconnect. Whether you're taking calls, listening to music, or attending a meeting, enjoy uninterrupted convenience and enhanced flexibility with multipoint support.
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