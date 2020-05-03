2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS6305/00
Party day and night
Keep the party going for longer with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker that gives you 20 hours play time. Strong bass keeps everyone moving. You can charge your smart device via the USB port thanks to the speaker’s high-capacity battery.
Bluetooth®
30 W Output Power
20 hours play time
Built-in power-bank function
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.
The 4400 mAH rechargeable Li-ion battery gives you 20 hours of play time and you can charge your smart device via the speaker's USB port. A full charge of the battery takes 6 hours.
Twin passive radiators deliver strong bass and sound stays clear even at high volume. Want to make the party even bigger? Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound. LED lights at each end of the speaker flash to the tunes.
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