2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPN402BK/00
Every journey. Any weather
Don't miss a beat. These water-resistant wireless headphones boast a slim neckband for convenient use. Earbuds in or earbuds out, you will know where they are. Vibration Mode alerts you when there is a call, and you get 14 hours play time.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Black
Neckband
If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies
The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won¡¯t miss a call¡ªeven if you¡¯re deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.
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