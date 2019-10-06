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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPN402BK/00

Every journey. Any weather

Don't miss a beat. These water-resistant wireless headphones boast a slim neckband for convenient use. Earbuds in or earbuds out, you will know where they are. Vibration Mode alerts you when there is a call, and you get 14 hours play time.

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Waterproof, wireless in-ear neckband

Every journey. Any weather

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Black

  • Neckband

Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies

Slender neckband. Comfortable even if you wear it all day

The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won¡¯t miss a call¡ªeven if you¡¯re deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.

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