TAH8506WT/00
    Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too. See all benefits

    Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too. See all benefits

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Up to 60 hours play time
      • Bluetooth multipoint
      • Touch control
      These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

      Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.

      With noise canceling turned off, you get up to 60 hours to enjoy your tunes, podcasts, and more. With noise canceling turned on, it's up to 45 hours. A full charge takes 2 hours-and if you need a boost, you can get an extra 5 hours with a quick 15-minute charge.

      Touch controls let you control music and calls. Don't want to accidentally activate a control when you're concentrating on your tunes or podcasts? You can turn touch controls on and off using the app.

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        7 - 40,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        96 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Headphone socket
        2.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.3  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        21.7  cm
        Gross weight
        2.75  kg
        Height
        26.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11855 0
        Nett weight
        1.518  kg
        Tare weight
        1.232  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        45  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        60  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 5 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        14.936  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        800  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.2  cm
        Depth
        7.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11855 3
        Gross weight
        0.819  kg
        Nett weight
        0.506  kg
        Tare weight
        0.313  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        20.5  cm
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Weight
        0.279  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        1 pcs hard carrying case
        Audio cable
        2.5-3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Included adapters
        Airplane adapter

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20203 0

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
