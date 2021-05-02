Search terms

    These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Canceling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too-you can pair simultaneously with two devices. See all benefits

      Every moment. Every day.

      • Active Noise Canceling
      • Slim and lightweight
      • Multipoint pairing
      Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

      Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

      Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.

      Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

      Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

      Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.

      Slim over-ear design. Distinctive looks

      The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.

      30 hours play time. 25 with Active Noise Canceling

      With 30 hours play time from a single charge-or 25 hours with Active Noise Canceling activated-these wireless on-ear headphones are with you all day long. A full charge takes 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

      Integrated controls. Clear calls

      Buttons and a dial on the ear cups let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. Calls are nice and clear, and you can pair your headphones with two devices simultaneously.

      Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

      The ear cups swivel to allow the headphones to fold flat-perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into the included soft pouch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        15.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.086  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11759 1
        Nett weight
        0.435  kg
        Tare weight
        0.651  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Talk time
        30 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        25  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        30  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 2 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        7.08  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        300  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11759 4
        Gross weight
        0.293  kg
        Nett weight
        0.145  kg
        Tare weight
        0.148  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Weight
        0.145  kg

      • Accessories

        Carrying case
        1 pcs Soft case
        Audio cable
        3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20195 8

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        FB
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

