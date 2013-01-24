Home
    Your call. Your space.

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits

    Your call. Your space.

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits

      Your call. Your space.

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      Inward folding design for easy portability

      Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.

      USB in cable with computer firmware as prodessional headset

      USB cabel with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16.7  cm
        Width
        14.4  cm
        Depth
        6.9  cm
        Weight
        0.145  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.1  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        7.95  cm
        Gross weight
        0.327  kg
        Nett weight
        0.145  kg
        Tare weight
        0.182  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11736 5
        Number of products included
        1

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.5  m
        Connector
        USB  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        Microphone mute

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        10
        Length
        42  cm
        Width
        40.5  cm
        Height
        27  cm
        Gross weight
        3.703  kg
        Tare weight
        2.253  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11736 2
        Nett weight
        1.45  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.