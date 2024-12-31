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  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

    1000 series In-ear wired headphones

    TAE1159BK/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Dynamic bass

    Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.899.00

    1000 series In-ear wired headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Dynamic bass

    Play music and talk

    • 10mm drivers
    • Closed-back in-ear
    • USB-C plug
    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

    Integrated microphone & call button

    With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

    A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

    The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

    Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

    To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm (±10%)
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB (±3dB)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      15.00  cm
      Gross weight
      0.740  kg
      Height
      19.00  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15996 6
      Nett weight
      0.27  kg
      Tare weight
      0.47  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Call control
      Yes
      Play/Pause
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      18  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8  cm
      Depth
      2.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15996 9
      Gross weight
      0.034  kg
      Nett weight
      0.015  kg
      Tare weight
      0.019  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      126  cm
      Height
      12.00  cm
      Width
      3.00  cm
      Depth
      2.00  cm
      Weight
      0.015  kg

    • Accessories

      Eartips
      3 size(S/M/L）

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

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