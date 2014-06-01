Search terms

SRP2008B/86
Find support for this product
    -{discount-value}

    A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

      Replaces up to 8 remotes

      • 8 in 1

      Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions

      The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Compatible with more than 800 brands

      Full compatibility with over 800 brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        16.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.58  kg
        Height
        19.4  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49329 2
        Nett weight
        0.87  kg
        Tare weight
        0.71  kg

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Preprogrammed for Philips
        Yes
        Supported devices
        • CABLE
        • DVB-T
        • DVD
        • DVDR-HDD combo
        • SAT
        • TV
        • VCR

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        2.9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 49329 5
        Gross weight
        0.183  kg
        Nett weight
        0.145  kg
        Tare weight
        0.038  kg

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 800

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        on device

