2 year warranty
Discontinued
"...couldn't stop laughing that day!"
Keep your most memorable moments alive year round with Philips Photoframe. This compact frame is easy to use, has lots of storage memory and looks good in any home environment.
17.8 cm (7")
16:10 frame ratio
The unique Philips imagen enhancement technology automatically analyzes your photos to correct color and adjust for optimal contrast. imagen Pro is a more advanced image enhancement which includes the 3 essential elements from imagen to have more color accuracy, color depth and smart contrast. On top of these, imagen Pro offers enhanced skin color, sharper images and flicker-free photo viewing which is very important for still pictures.
Automatic landscape/portrait recognition employs a sensor that recognizes PhotoFrame orientation and displays each photo in its proper mode.
It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Montysah
25/01/2013
India
Amazing Product
Thank you so much HCL & Philips for this amazing gift :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPF1017 Digital PhotoFrame
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPF1017 Digital PhotoFrame