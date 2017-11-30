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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA5250B/94

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 150W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB and SD card slots

  • Bluetooth

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

30/11/2017

India

India

Low Power Issue

Low Power facing the problem When the power is low Remote regardless that's it works Sound up and down automatically FL sound 0 SL sound 0 CE sound 0 and all sounds are 0 sound not quality and good Automatically change front and back sounds Power Ok No Problem Low Power facing the problem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

09/10/2017

India

India

I'm purchasing all ready

Sound quality is verry perfect..amazing quality Philips is verry good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

18/07/2017

India

India

This Product will blow your mind with it's performance :D

This is the best 5.1 home theater so far for it's price, you can hear each and every sound so clear, and each speakers have two speakers inside it, don't think of going for other brands or other models, for it's price this speakers are more than what you can imagine, it blows your mind, It will literally shake the doors, windows and even the floor, the bass is so powerful, it has maximum of 60 volume, and it performs so good at 1 volume, It's a 15000 Watts PMPO Sound System :D

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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