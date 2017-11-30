2 year warranty
Discontinued
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 150W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.
USB and SD card slots
Bluetooth
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rajesh2469
30/11/2017
India
Low Power Issue
Low Power facing the problem When the power is low Remote regardless that's it works Sound up and down automatically FL sound 0 SL sound 0 CE sound 0 and all sounds are 0 sound not quality and good Automatically change front and back sounds Power Ok No Problem Low Power facing the problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Anand950
09/10/2017
India
I'm purchasing all ready
Sound quality is verry perfect..amazing quality Philips is verry good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
InnocentBaby
18/07/2017
India
This Product will blow your mind with it's performance :D
This is the best 5.1 home theater so far for it's price, you can hear each and every sound so clear, and each speakers have two speakers inside it, don't think of going for other brands or other models, for it's price this speakers are more than what you can imagine, it blows your mind, It will literally shake the doors, windows and even the floor, the bass is so powerful, it has maximum of 60 volume, and it performs so good at 1 volume, It's a 15000 Watts PMPO Sound System :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5250B Multimedia Speaker 5.1