2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA5220B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 120W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.
USB and SD card slots
Bluetooth
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
ShankarBabu
10/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
Value for price
Overall performance - sound quality, features and device connectivity are all excellent. But, I would like to know one thing that the sound levels in each channel (front, rear, surround, and center speakers) changes with each song automatically. Could you please answer why this happens?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Prabaharan
01/07/2017
India
Bass Lovers don't miss this awesome product..
Super Bass.. But rare speaker not loud, wire also not enough for fitting, No setting for control the rare speaker volume..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
chinni73
19/06/2017
India
great updated version of 8000b
very nice home theater from philips. thank you for giving lot of options to choose.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1