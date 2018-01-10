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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA5220B/94

4

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 120W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on your TV ,MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB and SD card slots

  • Bluetooth

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

120W sound output power

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

10/01/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Value for price

Overall performance - sound quality, features and device connectivity are all excellent. But, I would like to know one thing that the sound levels in each channel (front, rear, surround, and center speakers) changes with each song automatically. Could you please answer why this happens?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

01/07/2017

India

India

Bass Lovers don't miss this awesome product..

Super Bass.. But rare speaker not loud, wire also not enough for fitting, No setting for control the rare speaker volume..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

19/06/2017

India

India

great updated version of 8000b

very nice home theater from philips. thank you for giving lot of options to choose.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5220B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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