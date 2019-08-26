Other items in the box
- 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable
- Remote Control with QWERTY
- User Manual
SPA5128B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 40 W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones, tablets, Macs and PCs.See all benefits
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This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging content
Compatible with
Audio system
Audio systems L/R channels
Left/Right speakers
Subwoofer speaker
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