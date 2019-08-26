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    Multimedia Speaker 5.1

    SPA5128B/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Music, Movies & Entertainment

    With 40 W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones, tablets, Macs and PCs.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.6,990.00

    Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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    Music, Movies & Entertainment

    • Bluetooth®
    • USB
    40W RMS total output power

    40W RMS total output power

    This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    USB port for charging other devices

    USB port for charging other devices

    This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    Enjoy music from multiple sources

    5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

    Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

    Perfect for MP3, PC, TV, CD & more

    Connect your speakers to all your gear. A great way to listen to your MP3 player, PC, TV, CD, DVD and all your multimedia stuff.

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

    Technical Specifications

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer driver
      4"
      Bass level control
      Remote control - mode selection to control subwoofer, satellite speaker

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.3 m
      Connector
      RCA x 6
      USB
      Yes
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Aux in
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Power on indication
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Works with
      music devices
      other Bluetooth-enabled device
      Yes

    • Power

      Power LED indicator
      Amber

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable
      • Remote Control with QWERTY
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Satellite
      W90 * H130 * D77
      Subwoofer
      W155 * H262 * D264
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      320 * 350 * 280 mm

    • Packaging content

      Subwoofer
      Yes
      Number of satellites
      5

    • Compatible with

      Mobile phones and mp3 players
      Yes
      PCs and laptops
      Yes

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      20 Hz to 20K Hz
      Output power in total
      40W RMS
      Signal/Noise ratio
      =55db
      Power
      230V / 50Hz
      THD
      <10%

    • Audio systems L/R channels

      Audio power amplifier
      Class- AB Amplifier
      Channel separation
      =40db
      Rated output power
      5W x 5 + 15W Subwoofer

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      5W x 5
      Speaker driver
      3"
      Norminal impedance
      2 ohm

    • Subwoofer speaker

      Driver power range
      15 W
      Norminal impedance
      2 ohm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 RCA to stereo-1 no. cable
    • Remote Control with QWERTY
    • User Manual
    Badge-D2C

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