Notebook USB speakers

SPA1250/97
  USB powered notebook speakers
    USB powered notebook speakers

    USB powered notebook speakers

      USB powered notebook speakers

      Easy to connect to either a PC or a laptop

      Can be connected to either a PC or a laptop

      Plug & Play for easier installation

      Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        100 - 18 000  Hz

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        11.784  kg
        Height
        35.5  cm
        Length
        63.9  cm
        Nett weight
        10.368  kg
        Tare weight
        1.416  kg
        Width
        34.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        9.8  cm
        Gross weight
        .491  kg
        Height
        17.9  cm
        Nett weight
        .432  kg
        Tare weight
        .059  kg
        Width
        15.3  cm

      • Packaging content

        3.5 mm stereo line cable
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        USB
        Free USB port

