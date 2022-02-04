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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Tower speaker

SPA1140/94

3

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Room filling sound

Let the sound take over your room with these 140 W tower speakers. You get rich bass and crisp vocals for an immersive experience. It also comes with a mic, so you can sing your heart out with friends and family.

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Room filling sound

  • Bluetooth

  • FM

  • USB

  • 140W

Audio-in and USB connectivity for easy music playback

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Durable wooden cabinet with matt finish

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

04/02/2022

India

India

High frequency is not upto the mark

To be genuine This speaker is nothing when compared to Old 2001 Philips model fw v355/21M Hifi speaker That days it costed only around 12000 and now for 18000 they are providing us with Low quality tweeter.I just believed the description in Philips page.Dissapointed with this speakers high frequency for eg. Sound of cymbals are not up to the mark to be honest Fw v355 provided better sound quality. Only thing good in this is midrange and Bass Bass is superb Don't expect Hifi sound.

Pros

Bass quality and midrange quality is superb

Cons

High frequency is just not upto the mark for sound of cymbal don't expect Hifi sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA1140 Tower speaker

Date of Use 2021-01-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA1140 Tower speaker

Date of Use 2021-01-04

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