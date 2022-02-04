2 year warranty
Discontinued
Room filling sound
Let the sound take over your room with these 140 W tower speakers. You get rich bass and crisp vocals for an immersive experience. It also comes with a mic, so you can sing your heart out with friends and family.
Bluetooth
FM
USB
140W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
IndianMusiclover
04/02/2022
India
High frequency is not upto the mark
To be genuine This speaker is nothing when compared to Old 2001 Philips model fw v355/21M Hifi speaker That days it costed only around 12000 and now for 18000 they are providing us with Low quality tweeter.I just believed the description in Philips page.Dissapointed with this speakers high frequency for eg. Sound of cymbals are not up to the mark to be honest Fw v355 provided better sound quality. Only thing good in this is midrange and Bass Bass is superb Don't expect Hifi sound.
Pros
Bass quality and midrange quality is superb
Cons
High frequency is just not upto the mark for sound of cymbal don't expect Hifi sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA1140 Tower speaker
Date of Use 2021-01-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA1140 Tower speaker
Date of Use 2021-01-04