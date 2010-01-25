Search terms

ActionFit

Sports neck band headphones

SHQ4000/98
Find support for this product
  • Tuned for sports Tuned for sports Tuned for sports
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    ActionFit Sports neck band headphones

    SHQ4000/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.2,499.00

    ActionFit Sports neck band headphones

    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sports and running headphones

      Tuned for sports

      Secure fit

      • ActionFit
      • Orange & Grey
      Washable

      Washable

      Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

      Cable clip

      Cable clip

      Clip helps fix cable securely

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

      Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

      Flexible lightweight neckband

      Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58677 5
        Length
        45.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        31.5  cm
        Gross weight
        5.189  kg
        Height
        44.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.768  kg
        Tare weight
        4.421  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        21.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.096  kg
        Gross weight
        0.559  kg
        Tare weight
        0.463  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53249 9

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 53248 2
        Gross weight
        0.156  kg
        Nett weight
        0.032  kg
        Tare weight
        0.124  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Cable clip
      • plug
      • Pouch

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          VIP exclusive access to sales​​

          Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

          Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.