Control your music and pick up calls while training
Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.
Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound
Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.