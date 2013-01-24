Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

ActionFit

Sports headphones

SHQ1250TBK/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Bring it on Bring it on Bring it on
    -{discount-value}

    ActionFit Sports headphones

    SHQ1250TBK/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Bring it on

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ActionFit Sports headphones

    Bring it on

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    Bring it on

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ActionFit Sports headphones

    Bring it on

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

      Bring it on

      Sweat resistant

      • 13.6mm drivers/semi-closed
      • Earhook

      Earhook for stability and comfort

      The earhook ensures stability and a comfort fit.

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

      13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

      Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Acoustic system
        open
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.0  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.595  lb
        Gross weight
        0.27  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 71194 8
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Height
        2.6  inch
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Length
        7.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.212  lb
        Nett weight
        0.096  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.174  kg
        Tare weight
        0.384  lb
        Width
        16.2  cm
        Width
        6.4  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.69  lb
        Gross weight
        1.22  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71194 1
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Height
        5.6  inch
        Length
        33.3  cm
        Length
        13.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.847  lb
        Nett weight
        0.384  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.836  kg
        Tare weight
        1.843  lb
        Width
        18.9  cm
        Width
        7.4  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Depth
        1  inch
        EAN
        69 25970 71194 4
        Gross weight
        0.033  kg
        Gross weight
        0.073  lb
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.035  lb
        Nett weight
        0.016  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm
        Width
        2  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        0.8  inch
        Depth
        2  cm
        Height
        2.4  inch
        Height
        6  cm
        Weight
        0.035  lb
        Weight
        0.016  kg
        Width
        1.4  inch
        Width
        3.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.