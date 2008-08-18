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  • Stereo TV headphone Stereo TV headphone Stereo TV headphone

    TV headphones

    SHP2500/97

    Stereo TV headphone

    This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.999.00

    TV headphones

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    See all TV Headphones

    Stereo TV headphone

    For TV

    • Over-ear

    The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

    Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

    Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

    The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

    An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

    Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.

    In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

    Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      closed
      Frequency response
      9 - 23 000  Hz
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Magnet type
      Ferrite
      Voice coil
      copper
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Sensitivity
      95  dB
      Maximum power input
      50  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      OFC
      Cable Connection
      two-parallel, symmetric
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      6  m
      Connector
      3.5 & 6.3  mm

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 10895 95740 3
      Length
      69  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      41  cm
      Gross weight
      13.2  kg
      Height
      49  cm
      Nett weight
      6.792  kg
      Tare weight
      6.408  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      39.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      32.9  cm
      Height
      22.3  cm
      Nett weight
      1.698  kg
      Gross weight
      2.94  kg
      Tare weight
      1.242  kg
      EAN
      87 10895 95739 7

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      10.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 10895 94588 2
      Gross weight
      0.404  kg
      Nett weight
      0.283  kg
      Tare weight
      0.121  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.3  cm
      Width
      17.4  cm
      Depth
      9.7  cm
      Weight
      0.283  kg

    • Accessories

      Adaptor plug
      3.5 - 6.3  mm

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • In-line volume control
    Badge-D2C

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