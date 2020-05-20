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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/00

4.3

| (57) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

57

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

20/05/2020

India

India

Excellent Product

This particular product is too amazing due to it's comfort, sound quality, wire length, build quality and specially the price. I bought 2 sets, one to keep at home and other for work place. I've been using it for more than 5 years now and the performance is still like a new one. At least 10 of my friends have purchased it after checking the sound quality on my headphones. Unfortunately, it is no longer available.

Pros

Sound quality, Build quality, Comfort, Wire length

Cons

Discontinued by the company

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2018-05-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2018-05-20

29/03/2017

India

India

Great Product

I have this headphones from ~2004 and they have very good audio quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

31/01/2017

India

India

Awesome Quality Sound

Purchased from amazon on 30th Jan,2017. Awesome sound quality using with my PC. Best for PC,TV,Laptop. Not recommended for mobile.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

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