Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/00
  • Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable
    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      For music, PC, TV

      • 40mm drivers/open-back
      • Over-ear

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

      The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Frequency response
        10 - 23 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        10.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.418  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.226  kg
        Tare weight
        0.192  kg
        Width
        19.7  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 94585 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        12.76  kg
        Height
        47.4  cm
        Length
        69  cm
        Nett weight
        5.424  kg
        Tare weight
        7.336  kg
        Width
        42.8  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95734 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        2.88  kg
        Height
        22.2  cm
        Length
        40.5  cm
        Nett weight
        2.51  kg
        Tare weight
        0.37  kg
        Width
        33.3  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95733 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

