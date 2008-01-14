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  • Lightweight and comfort Lightweight and comfort Lightweight and comfort

    Stereo Headphones

    SHP1900/10

    Lightweight and comfort

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Stereo Headphones

    Similar products

    See all TV Headphones

    Lightweight and comfort

    • Over-ear
    • Black

    A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

    The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Sensitivity
      98 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      One-sided
      Cable length
      2 m
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      Chrome plated

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 40182 5
      Length
      30.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      21.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.18  kg
      Height
      24.3  cm
      Nett weight
      0.579  kg
      Tare weight
      0.601  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      17.6  cm
      Depth
      9.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 40180 1
      Gross weight
      0.308  kg
      Nett weight
      0.193  kg
      Tare weight
      0.115  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      17 cm*9 cm*19 cm
      Weight
      0.193  kg

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