Stereo Headphones

SHP1900/00
    Lightweight and comfortable

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    Stereo Headphones

    Lightweight and comfortable

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    Lightweight and comfortable

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening See all benefits

    Stereo Headphones

    Lightweight and comfortable

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening See all benefits

      Lightweight and comfortable

      For music, PC, TV

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Lightweight headband

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Sensitivity
        98  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Cable length
        2  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.334  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        0.195  kg
        Tare weight
        0.139  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 94583 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        10.45  kg
        Height
        48.5  cm
        Length
        60.4  cm
        Nett weight
        4.68  kg
        Tare weight
        5.77  kg
        Width
        39.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95732 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        2.329  kg
        Height
        22.9  cm
        Length
        58.7  cm
        Nett weight
        2.005  kg
        Tare weight
        0.324  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95731 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

