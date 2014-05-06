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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/00

4.7

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.

See all benefits

Headphone for TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

06/05/2014

India

India

high quality sound with unique feature

This product has unique features and different from other headphones. Wonderful product with ease of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

06/01/2014

India

India

awesome

awesome headset i ever had.... sound jst flies from left to right and vice versa with ease.... isolation is also so good

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

25/12/2013

India

India

very nice sound & features

amazing earphones for all age user & quality wise its is supperbb. life long durability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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