2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
The light weight material used for the headband
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
4.7
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
gorru
06/05/2014
India
high quality sound with unique feature
This product has unique features and different from other headphones. Wonderful product with ease of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
ashuashwin
06/01/2014
India
awesome
awesome headset i ever had.... sound jst flies from left to right and vice versa with ease.... isolation is also so good
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Gulzar
25/12/2013
India
very nice sound & features
amazing earphones for all age user & quality wise its is supperbb. life long durability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone