I would just throw some light on the Pros and Cons :- PROS 1. Extremely lightweight (you wont even feel that you are wearing them) 2. Amazing sound quality (crystal clear sound, you can actually identify each and every instrument used in the songs, with utmost ease) 3. Astonishingly loud to suffice your music boom buds (works well for me, beyond expectation.....Beats the competitors in its section hands down.....) 4. Multiple connectivity (Works well not only with your desktop or laptop, but any other music gadget too, be it a mobile phone or an mp3 player) 5. Pure value for money this little beauty is worth every dime.....go for it and you wont regret a bit) 6. Extremely comfortable (The cushions wrap around your ears so comfortably that you wont feel even slightest of fatigue after extensively prolonged usage also) 7. Superb design (Beautifully carved and crafted looks give the impression of a high fidelity expensive headphone) 8. Very convenient wire-line (About roughly 2 meters of wired connection gives enough portability and freedom of movement while using these headphones and the quality of wire is also very good) 9. Uni sided wire loop (Wire protruding out of only one end of the Headphones allow hassle free and tangle free usability) CONS 1. Found only one con, that too negligible. After prolonged usage, you might feel a little warm sensation on the ear cusps as the airflow is stopped due to your ears being constantly covered, but once the phones are removed for even just half a minute, everything rushes back to normal in a ziffy) Philips has lived up to its expectations and done a great job creating these phones, I would most certainly recommend it to everyone who is looking for good budget headphones.....buying these doesn't require a second thought at all :)