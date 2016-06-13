Headphones
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.
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MRP: Rs.999.00
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For the love of music Everywhere you go! 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Flat folding Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening
Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.
Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability
The light weight material used for the headband
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
Noise isolation for pure music
Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head
The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.
32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base
32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Frequency response
9 - 24 000
Hz Speaker diameter
32 mm Diaphragm
Mylar dome Impedance
24 Ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Type
Dynamic Voice coil
CCAW Maximum power input
40 mW Sensitivity
104 dB
Connectivity
Cable Connection
Two-parallel, symmetric Cable length
1.2 m Connector
3.5 mm stereo Type of cable
OFC Finishing of connector
24k Gold plated
Outer Carton
Length
24.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Length
9.8
inch Width
12.8
cm Gross weight
0.68
kg Height
20.4
cm GTIN
1 48 95185 62365 5 Width
5
inch Height
8
inch Nett weight
0.357
kg Gross weight
1.499
lb Nett weight
0.787
lb Tare weight
0.323
kg Tare weight
0.712
lb
Packaging dimensions
Height
22.5
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
17.2
cm Depth
3.6
cm Height
8.9
inch Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95185 62365 8 Width
6.8
inch Gross weight
0.169
kg Depth
1.4
inch Nett weight
0.119
kg Gross weight
0.373
lb Nett weight
0.263
lb Tare weight
0.05
kg Tare weight
0.11
lb
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