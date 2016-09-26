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  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

    Flite Headphones

    SHL4600BK/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Perfecting the art of simplicity, Philips Flite Aerolite headphones blend casual confidence with clean modern lines and an ultra slim form. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, They can also fold compact or flat.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.1,499.00

    Flite Headphones

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    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Gravity defying headphones

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Compact folding
    Flat and compact folding for easy portability

    Flat and compact folding for easy portability

    Flat and compact folding for easy portability.

    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

    Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

    Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

    A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Frequency response
      9 - 23 500 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32  mm
      Sensitivity
      104  dB
      Maximum power input
      40  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      one-sided
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.5  inch
      Width
      13  cm
      Gross weight
      0.833  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 71016 6
      Width
      5.1  inch
      Height
      9.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.378  kg
      Gross weight
      1.836  lb
      Nett weight
      0.833  lb
      Tare weight
      0.455  kg
      Tare weight
      1.003  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 71016 9
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.222  kg
      Depth
      1.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.126  kg
      Gross weight
      0.489  lb
      Nett weight
      0.278  lb
      Tare weight
      0.096  kg
      Tare weight
      0.212  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      16.5  cm
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Width
      7.3  inch
      Height
      6.5  inch
      Depth
      1.2  inch
      Weight
      0.126  kg
      Weight
      0.278  lb

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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