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  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

    Headphones with mic

    SHL4405WT/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.999.00

    Headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all Headband

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Gravity defying headphones

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Flat folding
    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

    Flat folding for easy portability

    Flat folding for easy portability

    Flat folding for easy portability.

    Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

    Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

    Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

    Refined metallic finishing

    The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB
      Frequency response
      9 - 23 000 Hz

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm stereo
      Cable Connection
      one-sided
      Finishing of connector
      Chrome plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.12  kg
      Height
      23.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 71139 2
      Nett weight
      0.468  kg
      Tare weight
      0.652  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 71139 5
      Gross weight
      0.154  kg
      Nett weight
      0.078  kg
      Tare weight
      0.076  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Width
      14  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Weight
      0.078  kg

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