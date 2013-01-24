Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Headphones with mic

SHL4405WT/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
    -{discount-value}

    Headphones with mic

    SHL4405WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.999.00
    Find similar products

    Headphones with mic

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability. See all benefits

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.999.00
    Find similar products

    Headphones with mic

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding
      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

      Flat folding for easy portability

      Flat folding for easy portability

      Flat folding for easy portability.

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable

      Refined metallic finishing

      The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Cable Connection
        one-sided

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.12  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71139 2
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Length
        22.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.468  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.652  kg
        Width
        21  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.5  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 71139 5
        Gross weight
        0.154  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        0.078  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.076  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Weight
        0.078  kg
        Width
        14  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.