Headphones with mic
Ultra light. Big sound.
Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.
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MRP: Rs.999.00
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Ultra light. Big sound. Gravity defying headphones 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Flat folding High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
Ultralight and super slim design
Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.
Flat folding for easy portability
Flat folding for easy portability.
Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable
Enjoy music tangle-free with a single sided cable
Refined metallic finishing
The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Speaker diameter
32 mm Diaphragm
Mylar dome Impedance
24 Ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Voice coil
Copper Maximum power input
40 mW Sensitivity
103 dB Frequency response
9 - 23 000 Hz
Connectivity
Cable length
1.2 m Connector
3.5 mm stereo Cable Connection
one-sided Finishing of connector
Chrome plated
Outer Carton
Length
22.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Width
21
cm Gross weight
1.12
kg Height
23.5
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 71140 8 Nett weight
0.468
kg Tare weight
0.652
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
21
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
19.5
cm Depth
3.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 71140 1 Gross weight
0.154
kg Nett weight
0.078
kg Tare weight
0.076
kg
Product dimensions
Height
17
cm Width
14
cm Depth
3
cm Weight
0.078
kg
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