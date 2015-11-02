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  • More sound, less noise More sound, less noise More sound, less noise

    Noise cancellation headphones

    SHL3750NC/00

    More sound, less noise

    Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.2,499.00

    Noise cancellation headphones

    Similar products

    See all Headband

    More sound, less noise

    powerful bass

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Compact folding
    32mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

    32mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

    Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide rich bass.

    ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

    ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

    ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

    Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

    Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

    Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

    Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

    Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

    Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency response
      10 - 22,000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      105 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Cable Connection
      single sided
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.3  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.0  inch
      Width
      16.2  cm
      Gross weight
      0.98  kg
      Height
      21.6  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70828 6
      Width
      6.4  inch
      Height
      8.5  inch
      Nett weight
      0.525  kg
      Gross weight
      2.161  lb
      Nett weight
      1.157  lb
      Tare weight
      0.455  kg
      Tare weight
      1.003  lb

    • Power

      Music play time
      40  hour(s)
      Standby time
      50 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      20  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Height
      7.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70828 9
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.282  kg
      Depth
      2.0  inch
      Nett weight
      0.175  kg
      Gross weight
      0.622  lb
      Nett weight
      0.386  lb
      Tare weight
      0.107  kg
      Tare weight
      0.236  lb

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