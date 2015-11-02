Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.
Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide rich bass.
ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%
ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.
Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation
Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability
Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.