Kids headphones
Kid's Best Companion
The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Kid's Best Companion Sized for kids, maximum volume limited 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Blue & Green Volume limited <85 dB Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard
Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.
Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit
The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.
Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit
The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency range
12 - 22 000 Hz Speaker diameter
32 mm Impedance
32 Ohm Maximum power input
40 mW Sensitivity
99 dB (1k Hz) Driver type
Dynamic
Connectivity
Cable length
1.2 m Connector
3.5 mm
Outer Carton
Length
24
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
21.5
cm Gross weight
0.71
kg Height
26.2
cm GTIN
1 69 23410 73064 4 Nett weight
0.3006
kg Tare weight
0.4094
kg
Convenience
Volume limitation (max 85dB)
Yes
Packaging dimensions
Height
22.1
cm Packaging type
Box Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
19.8
cm Depth
7.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 23410 73064 7 Gross weight
0.154
kg Nett weight
0.1002
kg Tare weight
0.0538
kg
Design
Color
Blue Wearing style
Headband Ear coupling material
Foam Ear fitting
On-ear Earcup type
Closed-back
Dimensions
Product dimensions (WxDxH)
13 x 7 x 15.5 cm Product weight
0.1002
kg Headband arc length
320 - 360
mm
UPC
UPC
8 89446 00085 6
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.