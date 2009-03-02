Other items in the box
- Black headphone cap
- shj066 cable winder
The most compact sports headphones
These Nike Sport in-ear headphones are light on weight but big on sound and features, with AirPad earpieces for supreme comfort and cable manager for tangle-free sports use
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most compact sports headphones
These Nike Sport in-ear headphones are light on weight but big on sound and features, with AirPad earpieces for supreme comfort and cable manager for tangle-free sports use
Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect
A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.