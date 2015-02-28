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  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

    Headphones with mic

    SHE1405WT/94

    Dynamic bass

    Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.349.00

    Headphones with mic

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    Dynamic bass

    Play music and talk

    Integrated microphone & call button

    Integrated microphone & call button

    With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

    A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

    The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

    Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

    To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Semi-closed
      Frequency response
      10 - 22 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8.6 mm
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm stereo
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      Chrome plated
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