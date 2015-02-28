SHE1405WT/94
Dynamic bass
Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
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With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Sound
Connectivity
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