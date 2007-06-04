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  • Bass Vents Bass Vents Bass Vents

    Earbud headphones

    SHE1350/00

    Bass Vents

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.199.00

    Earbud headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Bass Vents

    for enhanced sound

    • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
    • Earbud

    Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

    Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

    14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

    Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      open
      Frequency response
      10 - 22 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.8  mm
      Sensitivity
      100  dB
      Maximum power input
      50  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1  m

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 33604 2
      Length
      43  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      96
      Width
      25  cm
      Gross weight
      2.58  kg
      Height
      21  cm
      Nett weight
      1.056  kg
      Tare weight
      1.524  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      20.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      12  cm
      Height
      17.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.264  kg
      Gross weight
      0.552  kg
      Tare weight
      0.288  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 33603 5

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.6  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      8.4  cm
      Depth
      2.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 33602 8
      Gross weight
      0.02  kg
      Nett weight
      0.011  kg
      Tare weight
      0.009  kg

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm
      Weight
      0.011  kg

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