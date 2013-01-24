Home
Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHD8600UG/10
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

      Clear wireless music

      Digital wireless

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

      Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

      Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

      A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

      Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

      The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

      Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

      Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000 Hz  Hz
        Signal/noise ratio
        >86dB
        Speaker diameter
        40mm
        Sensitivity
        95  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Effective range
        30m
        Modulation
        GFSK
        Carrier frequency range
        2400 - 2483.5 MHz
        Channel separation
        60  dB

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Base Station Features
        Power LED Indicator
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Operating time
        ~10 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        5V/ 550mA DC
        Battery charger
        recharging docking station

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x AAA rechargeable batteries
        Power supply transmitter
        6V/ 550mA DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        10  cm
        Nett weight
        0,567  kg
        Gross weight
        0,896  kg
        Tare weight
        0,329  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 70875 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        32,5  cm
        Width
        26  cm
        Height
        32,5  cm
        Nett weight
        1,701  kg
        Gross weight
        3,296  kg
        Tare weight
        1,595  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 70875 9

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        8,5  cm
        Height
        22  cm
        Weight
        0,179  kg
        Width
        18,5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio cable
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries
      • Adaptor

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

