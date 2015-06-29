Search terms

    Bluetooth stereo headset

    SHB3060WT/00

    Wireless powerful bass

    The Philips SHB3060 wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity is inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in easy comfort, thanks to its smart, portable and foldable design.

    MRP: Rs.2,999.00

    Bluetooth stereo headset

    32mm drivers/closed-back
• On-ear

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    32 mm high intesity drivers for clear and powerful bass

    32 mm high intesity drivers for clear and powerful bass

    32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear and powerful bass.

    Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

    Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

    Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise.

    Flat folding design for easy storage on the go

    Flat folding design for easy storage on the go

    Made to give you the best experience on the go, these headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

    Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and comfort.

    Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

    Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

    Simply pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom and pleasure of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of wires.

    Adjustable earshells and headband fit everyone

    Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      10 - 22 000Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      24 ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 15m  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.3  inch
      Width
      17  cm
      Gross weight
      0.91  kg
      Height
      25.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70346 5
      Width
      6.7  inch
      Height
      10.0  inch
      Nett weight
      0.423  kg
      Gross weight
      2.006  lb
      Nett weight
      0.933  lb
      Tare weight
      0.487  kg
      Tare weight
      1.074  lb

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between call and music
      • Switch between 2 calls
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Type
      LI-Polymer
      Music play time
      11*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      200* hrs
      Talk time
      11* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Height
      8.7  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70346 8
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.242  kg
      Depth
      2.0  inch
      Nett weight
      0.141  kg
      Gross weight
      0.534  lb
      Nett weight
      0.311  lb
      Tare weight
      0.101  kg
      Tare weight
      0.223  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      16  cm
      Width
      15.5  cm
      Depth
      7  cm
      Width
      6.1  inch
      Height
      6.3  inch
      Depth
      2.8  inch
      Weight
      0.141  kg
      Weight
      0.311  lb

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Included
      USB cable
      Included for charging

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Actual results may vary
