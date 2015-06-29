Bluetooth stereo headset
Wireless powerful bass
The Philips SHB3060 wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity is inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in easy comfort, thanks to its smart, portable and foldable design.
Wireless powerful bass 32mm drivers/closed-back On-ear 32 mm high intesity drivers for clear and powerful bass
Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation
Flat folding design for easy storage on the go
Made to give you the best experience on the go, these headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions
Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls
Simply pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom and pleasure of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of wires.
Adjustable earshells and headband fit everyone
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Frequency range
10 - 22 000Hz Speaker diameter
32 mm Impedance
24 ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Maximum power input
30 mW Sensitivity
106 dB
Connectivity
Bluetooth profiles Maximum range
Up to 15m
m
Outer Carton
Length
21
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Length
8.3
inch Width
17
cm Gross weight
0.91
kg Height
25.5
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 70347 2 Width
6.7
inch Height
10.0
inch Nett weight
0.423
kg Gross weight
2.006
lb Nett weight
0.933
lb Tare weight
0.487
kg Tare weight
1.074
lb
Convenience
Call Management Volume control
Yes
Power
Battery Type
LI-Polymer Music play time
11*
hour(s) Standby time
200* hrs Talk time
11* hr
Packaging dimensions
Height
22
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
19.5
cm Depth
5
cm Height
8.7
inch Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 70347 5 Width
7.7
inch Gross weight
0.242
kg Depth
2.0
inch Nett weight
0.141
kg Gross weight
0.534
lb Nett weight
0.311
lb Tare weight
0.101
kg Tare weight
0.223
lb
Product dimensions
Height
16
cm Width
15.5
cm Depth
7
cm Width
6.1
inch Height
6.3
inch Depth
2.8
inch Weight
0.141
kg Weight
0.311
lb
Accessories
Quick start guide
Included USB cable
Included for charging
Design
Color
Black
