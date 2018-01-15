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  • Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

    Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

    SCF802/00

    Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

    The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.485.00

    Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

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    See all Spout cups

    Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

    Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

    • My Grippy spout cup
    • 300ml/10oz
    • 9m+
    • 1 pack - Mixed colors
    Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

    Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

    There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either -  91% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*

    Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

    Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

    When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant spout that's soft.

    Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

    Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

    Your toddler will be a confident, independent little drinker in no time, thanks to this cup's easy-grip design. It's contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy for little hands to hold.

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

    BPA free (0% BPA)

    BPA free (0% BPA)

    Like all our toddler sippy cups, this spout cup is BPA free/0% BPA.

    Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

    Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

    Learning to drink independently is an important step in a child’s development. We try and make the transition from breast or bottle to a sippy cup as easy and as comfortable as we can. We teamed up with healthcare professionals to make sure every bottle and cup we develop stimulates and supports their growing motor and drinking skills. So whether your little one is using a nipple, soft or hard spout, straw or 360° drinking rim, you can be assured it was created with your little one's development in mind. All our drinking solutions are also premium quality, and are of course BPA-free/0%BPA.

    Technical Specifications

    • Size of the cup

      10oz/300ml
      Yes

    • Replacement parts

      Replacement parts
      SCF252/05

    • Features

      BPA free
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cup
      1
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Colors
      Lagoon/Purple or Red/Blue

    • Development stages

      Development stage
      9m+

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