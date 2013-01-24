Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    The Philips Avent BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no leakage. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

      Sip, no drip

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      • Sip no drip
      • 9oz/260ml
      • 12m+
      • Hard spout
      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      Leak free! Moms confirm

      No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

      Easy conversion to a free-flow cup

      Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.

      Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

      Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.102  kg

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • What is included

        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Handle with integrated spout
        1  pcs
        Valve
        1  pcs

      • Material

        Spout cup
        Polypropylene

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        183 x 125 x 90  mm

