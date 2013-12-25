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Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Feeding System

SCF610/08

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

See all benefits

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Breast milk

Easy to organize

Easy to organize

Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

Fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup

For use in fridge/freezer

The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/12/2013

India

India

High utility value

Used these for storing pumped milk, as feeding bottles by just attaching the compatible Avent feeding accessories, for storing mashed and pureed food. Fortunately I could also use them as takeaways when on outings with the kiddo, and never experienced any leakages.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System

23/12/2013

India

India

Simple and efficient product

I really liked every aspect of this product's design - from the cups with lids that ensure zero spills, to the packaging. Every thing in this kit has been well thought through, keeping a child & mother's needs in mind. The fitting of the lids ensure that no precious milk is lost. Additionally, since the cups are pre-sterilised, one can use them straight out of the box, and the well-designed packaging ensures that the unused cups still remain sterile. A total boon for any new mother who, by definition, is completely strapped for time. Last, but not least, the adaptor that converts the cup into a bottle really makes this set stand out. Since one doesn't need to transfer milk from this container to a different one for feeding, the chances of germs in the milk reduces.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System

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