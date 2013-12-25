2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
Breast milk
Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents
Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup
The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nishka
25/12/2013
India
High utility value
Used these for storing pumped milk, as feeding bottles by just attaching the compatible Avent feeding accessories, for storing mashed and pureed food. Fortunately I could also use them as takeaways when on outings with the kiddo, and never experienced any leakages.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System
Jagtiani
23/12/2013
India
Simple and efficient product
I really liked every aspect of this product's design - from the cups with lids that ensure zero spills, to the packaging. Every thing in this kit has been well thought through, keeping a child & mother's needs in mind. The fitting of the lids ensure that no precious milk is lost. Additionally, since the cups are pre-sterilised, one can use them straight out of the box, and the well-designed packaging ensures that the unused cups still remain sterile. A total boon for any new mother who, by definition, is completely strapped for time. Last, but not least, the adaptor that converts the cup into a bottle really makes this set stand out. Since one doesn't need to transfer milk from this container to a different one for feeding, the chances of germs in the milk reduces.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/08 Avent Feeding System