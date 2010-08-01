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  • Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go
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    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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    Hygiene on the go

    The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from

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    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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    Hygiene on the go

    Non-spill, easy-sip

    • 200ml
    • 6m+ Soft Spout
    • With handles
    Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

    Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

    The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

    Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

    Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

    The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

    Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

    Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

    Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles

    Measurement scale on the cup

    Measurement scale on the cup

    Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

    Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

    Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

    The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

    Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

    Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

    Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

    Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

    Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

    Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      1  pcs
      Non decorated cup 200ml / 7oz
      1  pcs
      Flip top lid
      1  pcs
      Trainer handles
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months +

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