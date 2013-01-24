Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Spout Cup

SCF551/05
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Easy sip Easy sip Easy sip
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF551/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Easy sip

    This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.295.00

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    Easy sip

    This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup See all benefits

    Easy sip

    This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.295.00

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    Easy sip

    This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all spout-cups

      Easy sip

      Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

      • Easy sip
      • 7oz/200ml
      • 6m+
      • boy
      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cup. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

      Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

      The one-piece silicone spout is easy to drink from: liquid starts flowing when pressure is applied to the spout.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

      The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

      Rippled container shape for steady grip

      Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
        1  pcs
        Silicone spout
        1  pcs
        Spout cup
        Polypropylene, silicone rubber
        Hygiene cap
        1  pcs

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        69x111x118  mm
        Product weight
        0.06  kg

      • Accessories

        Replacement part
        Replacement spout SCF246

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.