Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF286/02
Avent
  • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

    Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

      Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        50-60Hz

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilization time
        6 minutes

