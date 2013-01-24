Search terms
Convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.
With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.
The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
