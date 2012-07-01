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  • Sterilize easily, anywhere Sterilize easily, anywhere Sterilize easily, anywhere

    Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer

    SCF281/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Sterilize easily, anywhere

    Wherever your day takes you, sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories, quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enought to take with you, and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessories

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle sterilizers

    Sterilize easily, anywhere

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
    • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
    • Fits most microwaves
    Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

    Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

    The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.

    Sterilizes pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

    The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Sterilization time
      2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W
      Water capacity
      200ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
      Weight
      740  g

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Poland

    • What is included

      Microwave steam sterilizer
      1  pcs
      Tongs
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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