Portable Speaker System

SBA2900/10
    Portable Speaker System

    SBA2900/10
    Powerful stereo sound stage

    The slim mono-body of the SBA2900 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.2,490.00
    Portable Speaker System

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.2,490.00
    Portable Speaker System

      Powerful XSL Acoustics

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

      Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

      Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.

      Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

      Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

      Incredible Surround ™ enhances the sound stage

      Incredible Surround™ widens the sound stage, giving you the impression of having extra speakers all around you.

      Universal use with all portable entertainment equipment

      Universal use with all portable entertainment equipment. Simply connect using the 3.5mm plug.

      Ultra slim mono body fit easily into pockets and bags

      Super slim and lightweight you'll hardly notice it's with you. Pop it in your pocket or bag and take it anywhere. Ultimate portability.

      Cable neatly stored when not in use

      With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        100 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        3 ohm
        RMS Power rating
        2x3W (6W)
        Sensitivity
        80 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Incredible Surround
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Neodymium

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        0.3 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Nickel plated

      • Convenience

        Bass level control
        Yes
        Operating time
        6 hours
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Pouch
        Yes

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        9V 500mA
        Battery type
        • AAA
        • LR03
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.27  kg
        Height
        20.6  cm
        Length
        22.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.826  kg
        Tare weight
        0.444  kg
        Width
        17.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47702 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        4.08  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Length
        56  cm
        Nett weight
        2.478  kg
        Tare weight
        1.602  kg
        Width
        24.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47701 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        0.513  kg
        Height
        23  cm
        Nett weight
        0.413  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47700 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

