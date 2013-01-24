Search terms
The power of 3: style, trim and shave
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.
Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.
Achieve an even trim with the 3 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.
OneBlade has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. The dual protection system keeps your skin protected, no matter trim or shave.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably style all areas. Go against the grain. Use the dual-sided blade to get your style and create sharp edges by moving the blade in any direction.
Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even trim you want.
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
Rechargeable battery delievers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge.
