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  • The power of 3: style, trim and shave The power of 3: style, trim and shave The power of 3: style, trim and shave

    OneBlade Face

    QP2525/10

    The power of 3: style, trim and shave

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.

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    MRP: Rs.2,199.00

    OneBlade Face

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    The power of 3: style, trim and shave

    Keeps skin feeling soft

    • Get your style with Oneblade
    • Experience Power of 3
    • Style, trim, shave
    • Keep your skin feeling soft
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.

    Easy styling and precise edges

    Easy styling and precise edges

    Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.

    Achieve an even trim

    Achieve an even trim

    Achieve an even trim with the 3 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

    Not too close, keeping your skin feeling soft

    Not too close, keeping your skin feeling soft

    OneBlade has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. The dual protection system keeps your skin protected, no matter trim or shave.

    Create easy styling & sharp edges

    Create easy styling & sharp edges

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably style all areas. Go against the grain. Use the dual-sided blade to get your style and create sharp edges by moving the blade in any direction.

    3 click-on trimming combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even trim

    3 click-on trimming combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even trim

    Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even trim you want.

    Use wet or dry

    Use wet or dry

    Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Charge up and go

    Charge up and go

    A single charge takes 8 hours, and delivers 45 minutes of constant performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Comb
      3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ribbed rubber grip
      Color
      Lime green, charcoal grey

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months*
      2-year guarantee
      2-year guarantee on the handle

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Rechargeable
      Wet & Dry
      Yes

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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
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