Multigroom series 3000

Grooming kit

QG3030/10
    Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin friendly trimmer for nose-ear-eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      • 35 min grooming
      • Beard, nose, ears use
      Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

      Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

      Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

      Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

      Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

      Sharper edges provides an improved cutting performance for faster and better results

      Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

      Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

      Rounded trimmer tip's prevents scratching on the skin and provide the ultimate body comfort

      Washable attachments

      Washable attachments

      Washable attachments for fast and convenient cleaning.

      Rechargeable cordless

      Rechargeable cordless

      10-hour charge for up to 35 minutes of cordless operation

      Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

      Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

      To trim unwanted hairs easily and pain-free.

      Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

      Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

      9 length settings to trim your facial hair exactly how you want with this Philips trimmer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Washable attachments

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless only
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        Beard and moustache comb
        Number of length settings
        9 secured length settings

      • Attachments

        Full size trimmer blade
        Yes  mm
        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
        Yes

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling

