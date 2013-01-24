Home
Wi-Fi USB Adapter

PTA01/00
  Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly
    With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen.

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      Experience media content on the big screen

      • for Philips TVs

      Fast connection with 802.11N wireless adapter

      Fast connection with 802.11n wireless adapter Up to 5 times faster than conventional Wi-Fi 802.11g. Based on the Wi-Fi 802.11n specifications.

      A safe wireless connection with WPA2 encryption

      WPA2 encryption for privacy and a safe connection

      Plug and Play wireless installation with WPS

      WPS Wi-Fi connection for plug and play installation on your TV

      A wealth of online apps, videos to rent and catch-up TV

      Rent movies directly on your TV from online video stores, watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a rich selection of online apps with Smart TV. You can also browse the open internet.

      Enjoy photos, music and movies on your TV

      Share photos, music and movies from your smart phone, tablet or computer and enjoy them on the big screen.

      Control the TV wirelessly with your smart device or keyboard

      Control your TV in the easiest and most convenient way. Just connect a wireless keyboard or use your smart phone or tablet to wirelessly control your Smart TV.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0,02  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0,11  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        29 x 82 x 14 mm
        Box depth
        210  mm
        Box height
        20  mm
        Box width
        135  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Silicon foot

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • 32PFL7605
        • 32PFL7655
        • 32PFL7665
        • 32PFL7675
        • 32PFL7685
        • 32PFL7695
        • 32PFL8605
        • 37PFL7605
        • 37PFL7675
        • 37PFL8605
        • 40PFL7605
        • 40PFL8605
        • 42PFL7655
        • 42PFL7665
        • 42PFL7675
        • 42PFL7685
        • 42PFL7695
        • 42PFL8605
        • 46PFL7605
        • 46PFL7655
        • 46PFL7665
        • 46PFL7695
        • 46PFL8605
        • 46PFL8685
        • 52PFL8605
        • _PFL58x6 (Eu)
        • _PFL6xx6 (Eu)
        • _PFL74x6 (Eu)
        • _PFL7606 (Eu)
        • _PFL7656 (Eu)
        • _PFL7676 (Eu)
        • _PFL7696 (Eu)
        • _PFL58x6 (LatAm)
        • _PFL6xx6 (Lat Am)
        • _PFL7xx6 (Lat Am)
        • _PFL8xx6 (Lat Am)
        • _PFL7xx6 (Asia)
        • _PFL35x7 (Eu)
        • _PFL4xx7 (Eu)

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Silicon foot

          • Net TV: Visit www.philips.com/smarttv to discover the services offering in your country.

