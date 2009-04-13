DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.